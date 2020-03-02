हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Sreesanth turn gym buddies, pic goes viral!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Asim Riaz fan page

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' has seen several contestants making it big across the seasons. Recently, 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz and former season 12 finalist and cricketer Sreesanth met each other at a gym.

Coincidentally, the two happen to be runners-up in their respective seasons. Dipika Kakar won season 12 and Sidharth Shukla lifted the season 13 trophy. Sreesanth and Asim, both emerged as the most popular contestants in their respective seasons.

A picture of the two inside the gym went viral after a professional photographer shared their photo on his Instagram handle. Soon after that, several fan clubs shared it on their pages.

Check out the picture of Asim and Sreesanth shared by a fan club on Instagram:

On the work front, Asim was recently seen with Jacqueline Fernandez rehearsing for a dance show, making their fans jump in joy.

Asim is yet to announce his major movie project in Bollywood.

 

