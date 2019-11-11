Bigg Boss 13, Weekend Ka Vaar: TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh brings a new twist

New Delhi: With a smashing entry dancing to ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’, host Salman Khan enthralled the audiences with yet another entertaining and power packed episode Weekend Ka Vaar. After addressing the various ‘Muddas’ of the house a day before, Salman gave the contestant a breather on Sunday episode.

Hindustani Bhau who won everyone’s heart inside the house enjoyed a fun banter with Salman as he asked him about his various ‘Nuskaas’ for a few problems that persist. After a fun filled session, ' The Shower Task' too place. But this time around Salman added his own twist to the game. He chose pairs who share the strongest bond to take up the task together in order to test the strength of their connection and compatibility. The pairs who faced the brunt together were Sidharth and Asim, Devoleena and Rashami, Paras and Mahira, Shehnaz and Hindustani Bhau.

Salman welcomed the talented actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra onto the stage to promote their upcoming film ‘Marjaavaan’. Salman played a small game with them. He called for a Pani Puri setup; while Ritiesh ate a Pani Puri and sang a song while, Sidharth, on the other hand, guessed the song. The game turned out to be a laughter riot and a delightful watch.

The actors went inside the house to conduct a few interesting tasks which helped them to vent out their ‘Bhaddass'. Post a serious task, Riteish and Sidharth divide the housemates into two teams, Team Ritesh and Team Sidharth. The contestants selected by Ritesh and Sidharth played ‘The Dog and The Bone’ game to be able to win the luxury grocery items kept in between.

In yet another shocker, Bigg Boss introduced a new wildcard entry, TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh. Salman welcomed him on stage, questioning him on his strategy and game for the show.

Soon after, Salman engaged the housemates in 'galat faimi ke gubbare’ leading to a lot of fireworks. Drawing a closure to the episode, Salman introduced Vishal to the housemates as the new wild card.

