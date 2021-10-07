Bigg Boss 15 Day 6 written update: Karan Kundrra attempts to break Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal's alliance!

New Delhi: On day 6 of Bigg Boss 15, tensions in the house seem to be soaring and the initial alliance between Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal appears to be crumbling.

At the beginning of the episode, Pratik and Akasa Singh were having a conversation about their equation in the house. Pratik tells Akasa that other housemates have accused him of turning Akasa against them. However, Akasa says that's not true and asks him why he bothers about their comments.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is plotting a strategy to get back the map from the Jungle to the house that Pratik had hidden. He has a conversation with Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian telling them that they need to be more proactive, especially since Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is coming up soon.

Inside the Bigg Boss house, to be extra careful, Pratik hides the map in his shoe.

Later, all junglewasis are called for an announcement by Vishwasundari. She gives them an opportunity to get their clothes and map on one condition. She states that only 8 people can get their stuff back, the other 5 will have to sacrifice their clothes for the map.

So, Vishal, Miesha, Sahil, Tejasswi and Karan decide to give up their clothes for the map.

While they were collecting the map and their suitcases, Pratik tries to hinder the process by coming in their way and ends up getting physical with the male contestants which gets him a warning from Bigg Boss.

In a tit-for-tat action, Karan Kundrra decides to lock Pratik's bags in the washroom and hides Shamita and Nishant's suitcases as well, making them furious.

Shamita Shetty has a huge meltdown and accuses Pratik Sehajpal of being selfish. She also accuses Nishant of coddling Pratik and the two get into a screaming match.

Vishal Kotian consoles Shamita Shetty and attempts to convince Shamita that Nishant and Pratik are not a good alliance for her.