Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for her rude tone with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is known to be an ardent follower of the show and regularly shares her opinion, has shared piece of advice for Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar spoke about how someone's way of talking plays a crucial role in emerging him/her as a winner. "Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15," she tweeted.

Tejasswi was recently pulled over by host Salman Khan after her tone did not go well with him as he found it to be 'rude', in the latest episode of 'Sunday Ka Vaar'. Salman lost his temper when Tejasswi interrupted him while he was talking to another contestant Umar Riaz. Basically, he did not like the way Tejasswi spoke to him.

Salman had asked Umar Riaz about who would he goes to in a serious situation. “Mushkil ghadi me kiski madad magenge Shamita ki ya Tejasswi ki (Who would you ask for advice in a difficult situation)?” Umar took Tejasswi's name because he found her “fun loving." Not satisfied with his choice, Salman asked him, “How will a fun loving person be of use in a difficult situation?”

However, it was Tejasswi who interrupted the conversation when Salman was expecting Umar to answer to his question. She said, “Why are you repeating it so many times? Can't he come to me in difficult times?” Salman looked offended and told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f**k is that?”

The ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss' also features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Afsana Khan.