हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for her rude tone with Salman Khan

Tejasswi was recently pulled over by host Salman Khan after her tone did not go well with him as he found it to be 'rude', in the latest episode of 'Sunday Ka Vaar'. 

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan schools Tejasswi Prakash for her rude tone with Salman Khan
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is known to be an ardent follower of the show and regularly shares her opinion, has shared piece of advice for Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash. 

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar spoke about how someone's way of talking plays a crucial role in emerging him/her as a winner. "Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15," she tweeted.

Tejasswi was recently pulled over by host Salman Khan after her tone did not go well with him as he found it to be 'rude', in the latest episode of 'Sunday Ka Vaar'. Salman lost his temper when Tejasswi interrupted him while he was talking to another contestant Umar Riaz. Basically, he did not like the way Tejasswi spoke to him.

Salman had asked Umar Riaz about who would he goes to in a serious situation. “Mushkil ghadi me kiski madad magenge Shamita ki ya Tejasswi ki (Who would you ask for advice in a difficult situation)?” Umar took Tejasswi's name because he found her “fun loving." Not satisfied with his choice, Salman asked him, “How will a fun loving person be of use in a difficult situation?”

However, it was Tejasswi who interrupted the conversation when Salman was expecting Umar to answer to his question. She said, “Why are you repeating it so many times? Can't he come to me in  difficult times?” Salman looked offended and told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f**k is that?”

The ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss' also features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Afsana Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossGauahar KhanTejasswi PrakashSalman KhanKaran KundrraPratik Sehajpal
Next
Story

BB 15 Day 30 written update: Akasa Singh gets eliminated, Pratik reacts ‘Her absence is going to hit me’

Must Watch

PT40M30S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Akhilesh Yadav's comment sparks political controversy