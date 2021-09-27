हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 new promo reveals Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal as confirmed contestants

Ever since the 15th season of the show was announced, fans have been making speculations about contestants who will be seen entering the house. Fulfilling the wishes of excited fans, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 gives a glimpse of some of the contestants who are all set to be a part of the reality show.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' will go on air starting October 2 and fans can't keep their calm with all the buzz coming in related to the show. Meanwhile, the makers on Monday dropped a new promo of the show, which has left the viewers in complete shock.

Ever since the 15th season of the show was announced, fans have been making speculations about contestants who will be seen entering the house. Fulfilling the wishes of excited fans, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 gives a glimpse of some of the contestants who are all set to be a part of the reality show, to be hosted by Salman Khan. 

The latest teaser gives a glimpse of four contestants - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. The promo shared on the channels’ official Instagram handle was captioned as "#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai?"

Watch the promo below 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, other names which are doing the round as possible contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Pratik Sehjpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. 

