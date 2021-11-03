हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi and Karan fight during captaincy task

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will have a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Teja tries to seek help from him but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away.

&#039;Bigg Boss 15&#039;: Tejasswi and Karan fight during captaincy task
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will have a fight for captaincy between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Now Tejasswi asks Shamita the reason behind her behaviour. On this Shamita replies that she wants the captaincy for herself. "I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house." Tejasswi retorts: "This looks like insecurity."

Tejasswi tries to seek help from Karan but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

On the other hand, Pratik begins a fight with Umar and Ieshaan individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik start targeting Afsana as the task continues. However Karan takes the side of Afsana.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

Tejasswi PrakashShamita ShettyKaran KundrraBigg Boss 15Salman KhanBB 15
