topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: 5 Times Tina Datta friend zoned Shalin Bhanot!

Over the seasons, Bigg Boss is a show that is known to produce couples, and in this season too, there are several pairings going on. Where everyone in the house, as well as outside, are questioning this relationship, Tina has been vocal about she not liking Shalin and that there is nothing from her side for him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Over the seasons, Bigg Boss is a show that is known to produce couples, and in this season too, there are several pairings going on.
  • Where everyone in the house, as well as outside, are questioning this relationship, Tina has been vocal about she not liking Shalin and that there is nothing from her side for him. She has even mentioned that Shalin isn’t her type.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: 5 Times Tina Datta friend zoned Shalin Bhanot!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16’s hot topic, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s camaraderie have been the talk of the town. The two have been getting mixed responses, and a lot of them have been pairing these two. 

Over the seasons, Bigg Boss is a show that is known to produce couples, and in this season too, there are several pairings going on. Where everyone in the house, as well as outside, are questioning this relationship, Tina has been vocal about she not liking Shalin and that there is nothing from her side for him. She has even mentioned that Shalin isn’t her type. 

Looking at several scenarios and Tina’s banter with Shalin, we bring you 5 times, Tina Datta friend zoned Shalin Bhanot.

Tina called Shalin’s cheesy flirting Bakwas

Tina was asking Shalin what the doctor told him, to which Shalin started flirting with her in a cheesy manner. Tina gave it back to Shalin, calling all of it ‘bakwas.’ 

Tina asks Shalin to discontinue his flirty Masti

After the Karan Johar episode, where they were compared to Rahul-Tina, the actress boldly asked Shalin to stop his flirting. While Bhanot was trying to patch himself with her, she mentioned that there is nothing like this and people outside will think otherwise. 

For Tina, her coffee is more precious than Shalin

In the recent uncut episode, Gautam, Nimrit, Shalin and Tina were having a conversation when Gautam sarcastically asked Tina to throw her coffee on Shalin. To which she disagreed, calling her coffee to be more precious than him. She even told him, “Tumhari dhadkane band ho rahi hai toh main kya karu?”

Tina called Shalin a friend and that too only if he proves his friendship

Tina was having a conversation with Bigg Boss and she said that Shalin and her are only friends and that too if he proves it. Otherwise, she is taking her way out from the patli gali

Tina slammed Shalin for wooing her over diamonds

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tinzi In TinzelTown (@tinadatta)

Shalin was trying to woo Tina by giving her diamonds. Tina got aggravated and said that she doesn't need Bhanot to buy diamonds. She took her independent nature and that her hard work can get her anything.

Well, we don’t know about Shalin but Tina’s actions and words both are proving that it’s just a friendly relationship for her.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Tina ShalinShaTinaBigg Boss 16 Shalin TinaTina Shalin love story

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!