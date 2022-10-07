Bigg Boss 16, Day 5 written updates: Nimrit saves her captaincy in a challenge, Manya and Sreejita get into a big fight

New Delhi: It's day 5 at the bigg boss house and Nimrit's position as captain is in trouble. Abdu, as usual, provides the comic relief and has some fun moments with the members. Sumbul breaks down in front of Sajid and some relationships are on the cusp of change.

At the beginning of the episode Abdu shares a fun moment with MC Stan and Sajid. Later Sajid while speaking directly to the camera conveys a point that right now if anybody is seen helping any other person in the house, it is just to help themselves as he puts it 'Woh bas usey bakra bana rahe hain'.

The phone rings in the living room, and it is for the captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia. She is informed by "Bigg Boss" that she has lost her job as captain and has been called to the confession room. Bigg Boss expresses disappointment that the house rules were constantly disobeyed under her captainship as the other competitors watch the live feed of Nimrit's chat in the confession room.

He grants her a chance to redeem herself as captain with a challenge and announces that the first person to ring the gong in the garden area will qualify as a contender for the captaincy. Shalin Bhanot runs outside and strikes the gong before "Bigg Boss" has finished speaking. Nimrit gets upset with Shalin for ringing the gong and questioning her leadership.

The captaincy challenge says that both the contenders must balance the baskets on their heads, and the rest of the housemates must fill items into the basket of the contender they wish to overthrow. Whoever breaks their stance or drops the basket, stands defeated.

Sajid is chosen as a moderator of the task.Priyanka is the first member who puts a flowerpot in the basket of Nimrit. The process continues with other members, but the breaking point for Shalin comes when Shiv puts heavy gym weights on the basket, which leads to Shahin throwing the basket on the ground. Nimrit retains her captaincy.

Bigg Boss advices her to take the position of captaincy more seriously and also gives her the power to replace the three members who have been doing the complete house chores till this point (Tina, Soundarya and Priyanka) with other three.

In middle of all this Sumbul breaks down as she feels a bit isolated and also being undermined by the other members of the house and thinks it is because she’s one of the youngest among them.

Nimrit makes her decision and releives Soundarya from her kitchen duties and gives it to Archana. Nimrit and Gautam discuss food rationing and hwo she feels priyanka and ankit eat more than their fair share. MC stan while having a conversation with Abdu shares that he already feels tired in the bigg boss house and wants to go back home.

The nominees for the week (Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig, and Archana Gautam) are then given a chance by Bigg Boss to avoid being eliminated. He gives a task to Gori Nagori, who must entertain housemates and viewers with her dance skills and convince the rest of the nominated contestants to join her.

If she is successful, she will get the ability to remove one person from the nominations list and save them from being eliminated. She is also capable of using this power for herself. In the event that she falls short, the other nominees will have a chance to successfully immunise one competitor with collective decision.



The day 5 has clearly shown that their are two camps in the house. At the end of the episode Manya and Sreejita gets into a big fight and the reason behind it will be known in the next episode.