Bigg Boss 16 Day 69 Shukravaar Ka Vaar written updates: Salman Khan schools Tina Datta, welcomes wild card Vikkas Manaktala!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan walked in style for Shukravaar Ka Vaar, giving viewers a glimpse of what happened in the episode so far and revealing how more wild cards will enter the show after Sreejita De. We saw how Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thackeray and Sajid Khan discussed how Saundarya Sharma made a hue and cry over her 'vegan food'. Later, we saw how Salman grilled the inmates over various issues. He questioned Tina Datta over who is Zu Zu, Dolly and Ram - names that she mentioned several times inside the house.

She even used Zuzu’s name to threaten fellow housemate Archana. Salman reprimands Tina for referring to friends and not dealing with the house issues herself, he asks her to come to the confession room to talk about her issues. Salman and Tina talk in detail about the latter’s difficulties in the house and he tries to explain that playing alone and being strong is what makes a winner.

Salman also questions the behaviour of another housemate Sajid. The host seemingly angry with Sajid calls him out on his role as the self-proclaimed father figure to the housemates and on his repeated use of the English language.

Sallu Bhai gives a reality check to MC Stan and motivates him to stay put. The host then presents t-shirts and a family photo frame sent by Stan's family and Booba (his partner). Stan feels happy and encouraged to stay inside the house and play harder.

The host then goes on to introduce the second wildcard contestant of this season, famous television actor Vikkas Manaktala. When asked about his take on no wildcard winning a season in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’, he promptly replies ‘Never say never’.

On Shukravaar Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan introduces the leads of COLORS’ upcoming fiction show ‘Durga Aur Charu’, Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati. The show is a sequel of television’s one of the popular shows, ‘Barrister Babu’.

New wild card entrant Vikkas Manaktala plays the game as asked by Salman and categorises inmates as per him under various titles - Darpok, Dhokhebaaz, Fake, Boring and Bhondu (dumb). Soon afterwards, we see contestants chit-chatting with Vikkas and quizzing him over his choices in the above-said game.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.