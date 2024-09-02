Mumbai: Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from the Anupamaa show came as a shocker for all the fans. He played the pivotal role of Vanraj and till now there has been no replacement of the actor. As Sudhanshu makes an abrupt, exit, he claims he is at peace. While there is a lot of ongoing chatter about his cold war with producer Rajan Shahi and co-star Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu has chosen to keep his mum over the so-called rift. As Sudhanhsu quits Anupamaa, there is strong speculation about him participating in Bigg Boss 18, while the actor was even quizzed if his fans will get to see him in a reality show.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sudhanshu claimed that the news of him joining Bigg Boss 18 after his departure from Anupamma is fake, but someday he definitely wishes to host the show, "It’s fake news about me joining Bigg Boss 18. In any case, that show is not meant for an actor like me. God willing, one day I will host it for sure, but won’t be there as a participant."

Earlier speaking to the same portal when asked about his sudden exit from Anupamaa, he said, " I would say is that when it is time for something, God gives you a signal. I have always believed that I am being given a signal. I felt it was time and I needed to move on. I was happy for four years, it was a great space to be in. I did a fantastic show, the show did fantastically well for everyone. It was a blessing all the way. I had my run for four years and I did my best. As an artiste one should recognise when it is time to move on and experiment with other things. As an actor, there is a lot more that is going to come in the near future".

Sudhanshu and Rajan Shahi have unfollowed each other on social media too after the actor made his departure from Anupamaa.

