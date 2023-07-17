'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt Makes A Big Revelation On Her Education

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will be seen making some thought provoking statements on education.

In a candid conversation inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Pooja made a thought-provoking remark that challenged the common perception of the relationship between degree and education.

She emphasized that a degree does not necessarily define one's education or capabilities. "My father and I are dropouts, but it goes to show that degree and education are not really related,” she said.



She further attributed her strong command of English to her schooling in a Parsi institution. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

