Hey Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan Wants To Know Why Didn’t You Invite Him To The Show

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist Of Bollywood, is known for his humour. And, fans got a glimpse of that when the actor attended the trailer launch of Gippy Grewal's upcoming Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3, in Mumbai. Aamir was joined by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. Sonam Bajwa, who will be seen playing the role of Gippy Grewal’s love interest in the film, was also part of the trailer launch event. But it was Aamir and Kapil Sharma’s fun exchange that stole all the limelight. Aamir complained that the comedian never invited him to The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just that, the actor also heaped praises on Kapil Sharma. Aamir added that he is a big fan of the comedian’s work. The unmissable banter between the two will definitely leave you in splits.

When Aamir Khan complained about not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show

In a video, Aamir Khan gives a shout-out to Kapil Sharma. "I am a big fan of Kapil Sharma. He has made many of my evenings wonderful, I have laughed so much and he is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to thank him for entertaining me. It is such a big thing to entertain people and I am one of your biggest fans." Aamir goes on to complain about why the comedian never invites him to his show. "I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil.”

Talking about his work slate, Aamir Khan adds, "I enjoy watching stuff that has comedy with my family and I have been watching his show for the last few months. I have become his big fan."

After this, Kapil Sharma hugs Aamir Khan and reveals, "It would be our good fortune to have you on our show. I have always met him in the crowd and have always requested him to come to our show. But he used to say that he is going somewhere and will meet once he is back." To this, Aamir replies, “I just want to come to entertain and not for any film promotions.”

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, was a Hindi remake of the all-time Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It starred Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir also had a cameo appearance in Kajol’s Salaam Venky.