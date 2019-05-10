Is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben returning to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' on this date?

New Delhi: The popular sitcom on television 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been making headlines for various reasons. The famous show hogged the limelight after the lead actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben took a maternity break for a long time. Her absence from the show has led to several speculations.

After the makers announced that they indeed are looking for a replacement to play the lead role in the show, there is a buzz doing the rounds that Disha might return to the show.

According to a report in Mid.Day.com, sources suggest that Disha has contacted the show's production house, Neela Tele Films, denying her exit rumours. Also, reportedly, the actress is waiting for producer Asit Kumarr Modi to return from his vacation to decide the future course of action.

Reportedly, she might return to the show playing her iconic Dayaben character till May 18, 2019.

However, nothing has been officially announced as yet.

Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character.

However, she denied being approached by the makers.