Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Sanam-Rubina slay in classical dance on Bollywood song and fans are in love!

New Delhi: The competition in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is getting only tougher every passing week & the contestants are pulling up their socks to come up with never seen before acts & the choreographers are having a tough time.

This week, apparently veteran actor & yesteryear superstar Neetu Singh who made her comeback with 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' was the guest & the theme this weekend was to portray the Kapoor legacy through dance.

As per sources, 'One of the best acts of the evening was that of choreographer Sanam's & her dance partner Rubina Dilaik. They performed Karisma Kapoor's iconic song of the 90's 'Le Gayi Le Gayi', but the catch was, they did the classical dance form Bharatnatyam on the song. There was a brief aerial act with straps to finish the performance. This was the most unusual & interesting dance act this weekend as per the judges.'

Sanam & Rubina surely are rooting for the finale as their previous performances have received appreciation & adulation, offline & also online.