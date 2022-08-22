NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma makes his ramp walk debut, fans compare him with Ranveer Singh

Kapil Sharma made his ramp walk debut at the Beti fashion show organised by Anu Ranjan. The comedian's look went viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kapil Sharma makes his ramp walk debut at Beti fashion show
  • Fans compared his look with actor Ranveer Singh

Trending Photos

Kapil Sharma makes his ramp walk debut, fans compare him with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma leaves no opportunity to make his audiences laugh. The ace comedian recently turned show-stopper for Anu Ranjan’s Beti Fashion Show where he was seen making funny poses as he walked through the ramp.  

The video of the ramp walk was posted on the official Instagram handle of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.  

Kapil was wearing a black jacket which he paired up with black-golden pants. Fans even compared him with actor Ranveer Singh due to his attire. “Inspired by Ranveer singh,” commented one user. “RANVEER 2.0,” commented another user. 

Not only Ranveer Singh, fans even compared his looks with cricketer Rishabh Pant and filmmaker Karan Johar. 

Beti fashion show is organized by Anu Ranjan, who is the mother of actresses Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan. Anushka Ranjan was also present at the event along with her husband, actor Aditya Seal. Apart from them, celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Satish Shah, Gulshan Grover, Pooja Batra and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the event. 

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will be back with the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The comedian shared a preview of his look from the new season on Sunday. Other than Kapil, the show also features comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti. The new season of the show will premiere next month. Other than this,, Kapil Sharma will also be seen in the film ‘Zwigato’ directed by Nandita Das. The film also stars actor Shahana Goswami in the lead. 

