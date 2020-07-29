'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Parth Samthaan, accused of violating quarantine rules after coronavirus diagnosis, clarifies why he stepped out of his home

New Delhi: TV star Parth Samthaan has issued a clarification after he was recently accused of violating quarantine rules after his coronavirus diagnosis by a Twitter user. The person tweeted to say that Parth stepped out of his sealed home "putting residents at risk" as his house help is still COVID-19 positive and urged the BMC to take necessary action.

However, Parth was quick to respond and cleared that he has already tested negative for the virus and was under quarantine for more than 14 days. And, the actor added that he needed to step out of his home as he had a panic attack and had to see a doctor.

"Yes, I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family," he tweeted.

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

He also slammed the Twitter user for calling him a "threat".

"Since I have recovered from COVID, I am a much safer person to be around .. safer than you as well ... so pls get your facts right before calling anyone a threat .. you stay safe and takecare. God bless," Parth added.

@Suhaasi and yes since I have recovered from covid , I am a much safer person to be around ..safer than you as well ...so pls get your facts right before calling anyone a threat .. you stay safe and takecare ! God bless — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020

Parth tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, after which he was home quarantined. He had already started shooting for his show 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. After Parth's report came, his co-stars also got their tests done, but no one tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, he informed to say that he is now COVID-19 negative.