Kavita Kaushik denies being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14".

Mumbai: Actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of "Bigg Boss 14".

"False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet.

In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today".

Kavita had a caustic retort: "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn't know I'm dancing today)."

"Bigg Boss" 14 is all set to launch in October.

 

