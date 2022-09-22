NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KBC 14

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan works 12-hour a week, meets granddaughter Aaradhya only on Sundays!

KBC 14 episode update: During a conversation with Dehradun-based Vaishnavi, Amitabh Bachchan talked in detail about his bond with his granddaughter.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:14 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan works 12-hour a week, meets granddaughter Aaradhya only on Sundays!

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was questioned by a 20-year-old 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant and content writer Vaishnavi Kumari on how he gets time to spend with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

He replied: "I cannot spend much time with her. I go out for work at 7-7:30 a.m. and she goes to school at 8-8:30 a.m. She comes back home at 3 or 4 p.m. and then she has homework, among other things to do as told to her by her mother. And I return home at around 10-11 p.m. and by that time she is off to sleep. So, I hardly have time to meet her."

During a conversation with Dehradun-based Vaishnavi, he talked in detail about his bond with his granddaughter.

He make sure to take out time for her on Sunday and he mentioned that: "When she is free on Sunday, I play with her for some time."

And he also added that when she gets angry, he gives her chocolate and hair bands. She loves pink colour and so he gives her pink hairbands.

The contestant also added to the conversation and told the host that she is planning to prepare for IAS and with her winning amount support her family.

Vaishnavi Kumari will be taking the hotseat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'. The quiz-based reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Live Tv

KBC 14Amitabh BachchanAaradhya BachchanKaun Banega Crorepati 14Big B

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case