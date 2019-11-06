Kumkum Bhagya November 6, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi fall in Rhea's trap?

New Delhi: In the episode, after Sanju agrees to come onboard her game plan, Rhea calls Abhi, asking him to come back home at once. Abhi, who is keen on making Rhea meet her mom Pragya, asks her instead to come with him and she agrees to it only if he comes and picks her up. Purab heads to Disha's house for Diwali greetings. He then finds out that Disha was lying when talking about her love for Hritik. Aliya, on the other hand, realises that Purab is not around and must have gone to meet Disha. She then rushes to catch the two together.

In the next episode, Pragya is still at home and tells Madhu that she knows Prachi is with her boss Mr Mehra as well as Shahana and Prachi. However, Pragya says that she is still worried that something wrong is going to happen to Prachi. At the Mehra Mansion, Prachi takes the glass of juice from the tray while Rhea and her friends wait excitedly to see if she will drink it. Meanwhile, Sanju looks worried too. Will he stop the plan? Stay tuned to find out.

