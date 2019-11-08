close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode recap: Prachi is trapped in Rhea's plan

In tonight’s episode, Rhea tells Sanju that she has mixed drugs in both the drinks on the tray.

Kumkum Bhagya November 7, 2019 episode recap: Prachi is trapped in Rhea&#039;s plan
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, as Pragya is worried about Prachi, she decides to go to Mehra mansion herself. Again, Prachi and Ranbir argue over Sanju. Purab heads to Disha house for wishing on Diwali and Aliya notices his car outside. She suspects that Purab has gone to meet Disha and decides to go there and check but Abhi stops her. Prachi refuses the drink offered by Sanju which has been spiked by Rhea, however, Sanju tricks her. Rhea then sends water with mixed drinks to make sure that her plan works this time. 

Watch the latest episode here: 

In tonight’s episode, Rhea tells Sanju that she has mixed drugs in both the drinks on the tray. She asks him to make sure that Prachi drinks the juice for sure. She then asks Dimpy to start spreading rumours that Prachi and Sanju are getting close at the party. Dimpy tries telling this to Daadi and Mitali but they refuse to believe her.

Sanju tells Prachi to drink from the glass if she really has forgiven her. Prachi drinks from the glass with drugs in it and quickly becomes drowsy. She holds Sanju for support and Ranbir sees this. Prachi notices a stain on her pallu and says she is going to clean it in one of the washrooms.

Sanju follows Prachi up the stairs into the same bedroom that Prachi and Priyanka had planned. He locks the door behind him and pretends like Prachi spilled water on his kurta. When Prachi goes to the washroom, Sanju takes off his kurta. Rhea puts on the projector saying she is going to show some old videos of Abhi and Aliya.

Abhi goes to Disha’s house and she is happy to see him. Purab is worried when Hritik shows up. Abhi asks Purab why he was not answering his calls earlier. Abhi tells Purab that he is lucky because Aliya found out that Purab was at Disha’s house. Purab is shocked to hear this.

Prachi comes out of the washroom and sees Sanju taking his kurta off. He asks her to help because he feels it’s stuck. Prachi goes to help him but instead slips and falls on the bed because the drugs made her drowsy. Everyone in the house sees Prachi in bed with Sanju on the big projector. How will this incident affect Prachi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya November 8, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan divorce Preeta?

Must Watch

PT32M4S

Pakistan's Kartarpur Flip Flop: Conspiracy against India over Passport?