Kundali Bhagya August 2, 2019 episode recap: Will Sherlyn take the Luthras to Preeta’s wedding?

In the episode, the doctor tells Rakhi that Mahesh might never come out from the state of coma. She asks the doc to not reveal this news to anyone else, however, Karan overhears the conversation. He rushes to Preeta and in a burst of anger accuses her. Srishti gets into a fight with Prithvi. Karan meanwhile feels Preeta should not be happy after he blames her for his father's medical condition. He vows to take revenge from her.

In tonight’s episode, Mahira meets Kanika and tells her that the Luthra house feels different. She says that she was hoping that things would be like they were during childhood. Mahira mentions that she wanted Karan’s autograph in her book but is scared to do so. Kanika takes Mahira to get an autograph from Karan.

Karan is upset and thinking of a way to stop the wedding. Karan tells Kanika that he can’t give autograph’s now since he is busy. Sherlyn is also calling up Prithvi to find out why he is marrying Preeta. However, Prithvi ignores her calls. Sherlyn tries using a different number and Prithvi still ignores her. She decides to take drastic steps.

Sarla goes to Preeta’s room to call her to the mandap. She finds Preeta upset and gets sad and Sarla remembers that Biji was also asking Preeta if she is happy. Sarla asks Preeta if she is not happy and promises to stop the wedding if Preeta is unhappy. Preeta says that Prithvi is nicer than Karan since he apologises for his mistakes.

Rishabh goes to Karan’s room to speak to him but finds him missing. He calls Karan up and asks him where he is. Karan says he went out to do something that will make him happy. Karan also says that he is going out to meet a girl. Rishabh tells Karan to do what makes him happy since he had been very upset lately.

Sherlyn goes downstairs to leave the house and meet Prithvi. She meets Rakhi and Daadi downstairs. Daadi tells Rakhi that she doesn’t need Preeta since the new doctor will be good enough. When they see Sherlyn leaving they ask her where she is going. Will Sherlyn take the Luthra’s to Preeta’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

