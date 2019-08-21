close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi stop the wedding?

In the next episode, Prithvi wakes up in anger and decides to get back in the mandap. He goes out wearing a turban and heavy beard as a disguise.

Kundali Bhagya August 21, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi stop the wedding?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn is scolded by Rakhi who asks her to immediately apologise to Preeta and her family. Soon afterwards, Sherlyn is asked to leave the wedding venue. Srishti thanks Sammy for his timely help. Biji then tells Srishti to not stop the wedding, which makes the latter quite suspicious. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Prithvi wakes up in anger and decides to get back in the mandap. He goes out wearing a turban and heavy beard as a disguise. At the Luthra house, Rishabh is sitting next to Mahesh and slept off near his bedside. Rishabh wakes up when he feels Mahesh’s hand moving. Prithvi bumps into Sammy but he fails to recognise him in the disguise. Will Prithvi be able to stop the wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5

 

