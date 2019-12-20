हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya December 19, 2019 recap: Karan-Preeta meet at mall

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

Kundali Bhagya December 19, 2019 recap: Karan-Preeta meet at mall
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta's neighbour invites her for a wedding. However, she taunts her for getting married twice and not being compatible with her in-laws. Sarla listens to all this and along with Srishti try to defend Preeta. Sarla asks Preeta to get ready for the wedding as she will give her a beautifyl dress so that she becomes the centre of attraction there. Mahira and Kareena ask Karan to go shopping with them and not go for the cricket practice. As luck would have it, Preeta and Karan meet at the mall and the latter taunts her. 

Watch the latest episode here:

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
