close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2019 episode preview: Karan realises he loves Preeta

Next week, Karan finds Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding invitation at his house. While he is at home Preeta is dressed up for her marriage to Prithvi. 

Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2019 episode preview: Karan realises he loves Preeta
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta wishes that Luthras be present at her wedding and she tells this to Biji, who then plans to send another wedding invite to the Luthras. At her Haldi ceremony, Preeta imagines that Karan is present there and tries to stop her wedding. When all this happens, Srishti enters and asks Preeta about it. Karan also realises that he loves Preeta. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

Next week, Karan finds Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding invitation at his house. While he is at home Preeta is dressed up for her marriage to Prithvi. Sarla is happy that her dream to see Preeta as a bride is fulfilled. Both Preeta and Sarla get emotional. Karan burns wedding card in his hands. What will he do to stop Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 26, 2019 episode recap: Will Preeta admit her love for Karan?

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Tiger count reaches 2,967; PM Modi releases Tiger census report