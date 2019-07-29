Kundali Bhagya July 29, 2019 episode preview: Karan realises he loves Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta wishes that Luthras be present at her wedding and she tells this to Biji, who then plans to send another wedding invite to the Luthras. At her Haldi ceremony, Preeta imagines that Karan is present there and tries to stop her wedding. When all this happens, Srishti enters and asks Preeta about it. Karan also realises that he loves Preeta.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

Next week, Karan finds Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding invitation at his house. While he is at home Preeta is dressed up for her marriage to Prithvi. Sarla is happy that her dream to see Preeta as a bride is fulfilled. Both Preeta and Sarla get emotional. Karan burns wedding card in his hands. What will he do to stop Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

