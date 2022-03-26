Lock Upp Day 27 written updates: Water fight breaks out in jail, Mandana Karimi taunts Nisha Rawal for her 'secret kiss'

NEW DELHI: Azma Fallah and Chetan Hansraj discuss that after the latest task, housemates have started buttering Ali Merchant. Poonam Paandey and Anjali Arora talk about Azma as the former asks Anjali to not give any footage to her. Azma and Ali Merchant steal fruits from the Blue Team prison.

A new task is announced where housemates are asked to prepare pure coconut milk, using the coconuts given to them. As the task starts, both teams accuse each others of not following rules and mixing water with the cocunut milk. Finally, the guard announces the 'Blue Team' as the winner of the task.

Payal Rohatgi and Mandana Karimi get into an argument with each other as they accuse each others of not performing well in the task. Mandana taunts Payal that there is a hastag 'GodSaveSangram' trending outside.

Payal Rohatgi names three contestants from her team - who would be doing dishes for the entire team. She takes names of Saisha, Chetan and Mandana. However, Saisha objects to Payal taking her name for dish cleaning. The 'Orange' team votes and finally, Payal, Mandana and Azma get voted.

Azma secretly pours water on Mandana's pillow and blanket. She also wipes her feet on her blanket. When Mandana notices that her blanket and towel are wet, she throws water on Nisha's blanket.

Mandana taunts Nisha for her 'secret kiss with a guy' and says the person was here a few days back.

Munawar and other housemates ask Azma if she poured the water on Mandana's pillow.

Payal uses Blue Team's VIP bathroom. The blue team members object to it. Poonam lashes out at her and abuses Payal Rohatgi.

Munawar asks Azma to accept what she has done. He asks her if she has done the 'water incident' but she denies. Munawar then advises her to not to go to that extent that she cannot accept in public.

Mandana and Azma pour water on each other and their belongings.

Jailor Karan Kundrra enters the jail and lures the housemates with offers. Payal Rohatgi accepts the junk food offer and agrees to give the entire salt from the jail. Housemates enraged by her decision, steals the food from her.

Karan Kundrra punishes Saisha and Shivam and send them to 'kaal kothri'.

Payal again accepts the pampering offer in exchange of keeping only one bathroom in the jail.

Saisha presses the buzzer and gives names of - Payal, Nisha and Azma to sleep outside the jail.

Ali Merchant presses the buzzer and takes Payal Rohatgi as the contestant who will be barred from participating in 'Jhol Ghar' task. He gets to speak to his mother and grandmother. Housemates get emotional. Ali's mother says 'Give my love to Sara'.

Munawar gets emotional and breaks down remembering his mother. Jailor Karan Kundrra enters the jail and consoles Munawar, saying 'Jab tu hasta hai to sab haste hai'.

Mandana presses the next buzzer and earns the power card. She saves Ali Merchant from chargesheet. She chargesheets Payal, Azma and Karanvir.

Mandana stops Payal from entering the barrack. Ali throws Payal's bed and stuff after she tries to spoil the food.

Sara and Ali Merchant get into an argument after the latter tells her that he doesn't want to talk to her.

Munawar tells housemates that Payal is getting the treatment she deserves. Munawar tells Payal that she is upset because Ali Merchant removed her name from 'Jhol Ghar' participation. Payal tries to justify herself saying she did it as housemates were cornering her and calling her by names.