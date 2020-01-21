Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on 'Indian Idol'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several army men, police personnel, lifeguards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode, the actress promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a firefighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha said.

