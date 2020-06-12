No wall of failure too high for Hannah to overcome in Privé premiere of 'Overcomer' on &PrivéHD

What does it take to overcome the toughest hurdles that life throws at you and break the constant loop of failure? A young girl called Hannah shows you how she triumphs all odds against her. After successful premieres of acclaimed movies such as 'Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood' and 'Eighth Grade', Privé Premieres on &PrivéHD brings yet another thought-provoking tale with the premiere of 'Overcomer'.

Come Saturday, June 14, 2020, feel a rush of inspiration as the premium destination for nuanced cinema showcases the other side to undeterred spirit and faith with the film premiering at 1 PM and 9 PM. Directed by Alex Kendrick and starring himself and Aryn Wright-Thompson in leading roles, the film, at its core, revolves around reaffirming one's religious faith in bringing about a change in perceiving life differently.

The film is about a basketball coach John Harrison (Alex Kendrick) who is suddenly asked to coach the cross-country team due to unforeseen circumstances. With no prior experience, support or even a formidable team, he comes to terms with his new reality.

An unfortunate turn of events for him occur when no one turns up for the team trials except a lone asthmatic girl, Hannah Scott (Aryn Wright-Thompson) with a passion for running. A coincidental life-changing meet with Thomas Hill (Cameron Arnett), a former cross-country runner who is now blind and diabetic gives him the much-needed perspective to reaffirm his faith in his only student, Hannah. A journey of self-discovery, in the end, sees her shoulder the hopes of her coach and peers as she finally competes for the much-coveted state champion race with a changed mindset.

Will Hannah succeed in turning the impossible into reality?

Will Hannah succeed in turning the impossible into reality?