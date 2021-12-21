हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash dons bikini inside Bigg Boss 15, fans go gaga over her hot look: PIC

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash made many skip heartbeats as she donned a powder blue bikini for the poolside party during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress accessorized her swimwear with large hoop earrings, a dainty pendant, and a dark blue polka dot sarong around her waist.

Collages of Tejasswi were made from the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode and shared by fan pages on social media.

The actress's fans have also backed her up for supporting Devoleena Bhattacharjee against Abhijit Bichkule who asked her to give him a kiss. Whereas, Shamita Shetty and Rashmi Desai questioned Devoleena for raising the issue late.

Tejasswi, who is one of the strongest contestants in the house, is also grabbing the limelight for her romance with fellow contestant and actor Karan Kundrra. Fans have termed their jodi as ‘Tejran’.

There are also many who call their relationship ‘toxic’ and Karan Kundrra ‘insecure’. Earlier, Salman Khan had also bashed Karan for mistreating Tejaswwi and warned him that their relationship won’t last longer than one month outside the Bigg Boss house if he does not change his attitude.

 

