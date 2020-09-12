हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
&flix

This September, unwind while you unlock with a Saturday special 'Unlock Flix' on &flix

With a back-to-back marathon of top-rated blockbusters, #LeapForth and experience Hollywood like never before as you unlock your favourite emotions every week with &flix! 

This September, unwind while you unlock with a Saturday special &#039;Unlock Flix&#039; on &amp;flix

It's time for some good news as a gateway to Unlock is just around the corner! This September, as you get set to unwind every weekend, &flix gives you a chance to unlock limitless possibilities from the comfort and safely of your homes. That's right! Bringing you non-stop entertainment every Saturday starting 9 AM, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits has your weekends sorted for the month! 

With a back-to-back marathon of top-rated blockbusters, #LeapForth and experience Hollywood like never before as you unlock your favourite emotions every week with &flix! Starting this Saturday, September 12, get ready kickstart your weekend vibe with the biggest heroes from Hollywood.

Ringing in the weekend on a happy high, the first Saturday is all about Unlocking your Happiness with movies that will make you laugh and smile in glee! Up next is an easy-breezy relaxing weekend plan for you and your folks as you Unlock a Relaxing Saturday session with &flix. 

For the dreamers, thinkers and doers, there's also a Saturday special where you Unlock your Imagination with a bunch of inspiring films. And what is a weekend without some fun and frolic? Unlock Celebrations is all about just that! With back-to-back movies such as 'Grown Ups,' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Doctor Strange', 'Resident Evil', 'Brave' and 'Up', Saturdays are going to be a whole new level of excitement!

No plans for the weekend? &flix has got you covered all through September! Get a chance to discover and leap forth into the extraordinary world of Superheroes

Unlock a world of emotions with 'Unlock Flix' featuring the best of Hollywood every Saturday only on &flix

 

Tags:
&flixHollywoodBollywood
Next
Story

TV actor Kushal Tandon reacts after Karanvir Bohra mistakes him for late Kushal Punjabi
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Family of former Navy Officer is now on dharna