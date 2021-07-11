हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TV actor Adhvik Mahajan shares videos of his wheelchair stunt gone wrong! - Watch

Television actor Adhvik Mahajan took to social media on Sunday to share a couple of behind-the-scenes videos showing how he met with an accident while trying to perform a stunt with a wheelchair.

TV actor Adhvik Mahajan shares videos of his wheelchair stunt gone wrong! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/"JOGI" Adhvik

Mumbai: Television actor Adhvik Mahajan took to social media on Sunday to share a couple of behind-the-scenes videos showing how he met with an accident while trying to perform a stunt with a wheelchair.

Adhvik, who plays the lead role of Jogi in the daily soap "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri", shared videos on Instagram of a wheelchair stunt gone wrong. However, the actor also assured fans saying that he had escaped unhurt.

In the video, Adhvik can be seen seated on a wheelchair in the middle of a road. As soon as a car approaches towards him, someone pushes the wheelchair from behind. The chair loses its balance and tosses while the actor falls on the road on his back.

Adhvik revealed that action gives him a different high and also informed that the stunt was performed taking proper precautions.

 

"BTS of One of the many accidents that I have faced while performing stunts. Though each one is performed with safety and precautions still there is always a slight chance. Thankfully this one I escaped without any injury. God Is kind! Afterall Maarne wale se Bada bachane wala hota hai ...wtsay @amandeep_sidhu___ & @prateekshah1," Adhvik wrote along with his videos.

"P.s. - Action gives me another level High but with proper Practice & Safety. Also both the above videos are of same shot but from diff angles! #tmij #jogi #action #stunts #bts #adhvikmahajan #zee," he further informed.

Also starring Amandeep Sidhu, "Teri Meri Ikk Jindri" airs on Zee TV.

