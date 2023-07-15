trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635847
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
RAVINDRA MAHAJANI

TV Actor Gashmeer Mahajani's Father Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead In Pune

Mahajani was found dead in his Talegaon residence, police informed ANI. It is suspected that he died three days before the body was found.

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

TV Actor Gashmeer Mahajani's Father Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead In Pune Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor and father of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' fame Gashmeer Mahajani, Ravindra Mahajani has passed away. He was 77.

Mahajani was found dead in his Talegaon residence, police informed ANI. It is suspected that he died three days before the body was found. The neighbours contacted the police on Friday after they noticed a bad smell from the apartment. Soon a team of police reached the apartment and found Mahajani's body inside.

The police sent his mortal remains to a hospital for postmortem to confirm the cause of death. The investigation is still going on.

cre Trending Stories

Mahajani had featured in several Marathi films such as 'Mumbai cha Fauzdar', 'Zoonj', 'Kalat Nakalat'. He was also seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' (2019). Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headlined the period drama.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded