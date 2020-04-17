हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brian Banks

Witness the inspiring story of renowned NFL star as Brian Banks all set to premiere on &PrivéHD

The movie revolves around Brian Banks, an all-American high school football star who suffers a dramatic turn of events as he's wrongly convicted of a crime he didn't commit. 

Witness the inspiring story of renowned NFL star as Brian Banks all set to premiere on &amp;PrivéHD

&PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, is set to premiere, Brian Banks, a movie based on true events occurred in the life of an American high school footballer on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM. This truly inspiring story will take you to the other side of a broken judicial system turning the life of the upcoming football star as he struggles to achieve his dream. Available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, the channel encourages viewers to explore the unheard and the uncommon Privé Premieres all through April.

Directed by Tom Shadyac, the movie ensembles a fantastic star-cast namely The Academy Award Nominee Greg Kinnear as Justin Brooks, Aldis Hodge as the lead actor playing the role of Brian Banks and Melanie Liburd as Karina Cooper.

The movie revolves around Brian Banks, an all-American high school football star who suffers a dramatic turn of events as he's wrongly convicted of a crime he didn't commit. Despite the lack of evidence, Banks gets pushed through a broken justice system and sentenced to a decade of prison and probation. Years later, with the support of Justin Brooks and the California Innocence Project, he fights to reclaim his life and fulfil his dreams of playing in the NFL.

This April, witness a usual story of an upcoming NFL star, Brian Banks is set to premiere this Saturday, April 18 at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD.

 

Tags:
Brian Banks&PriveHDHollywood
Next
Story

Times Prime offers complimentary ZEE5 subscription to entertain during coronavirus COVID-19 social distancing
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Coronavirus positive mujahid found