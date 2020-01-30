ZEE Katha Caravan goes on a quest for extraordinary stories from the many Bharats

In the changing environment today, the audience is the new age storyteller. ZEE has always told extraordinary stories of ordinary people and today we are taking this one step further curating real stories from real India.

ZEE, a pioneer in building the creative ecosystem, has always believed in nurturing homegrown talent and providing the platform to showcase their stories to a pan India audience. This current quest titled 'ZEE Katha Caravan – Come tell us an extraordinary story', will see ZEE travel across 10 cities looking for storytellers with the “Bedhadak Bharat” spirit at the core of their narratives. The best stories will be brought to life on the television screen.

Ms Prathyusha Agarwal, CMO, ZEEL, said, “In a country as vibrant and diverse as India, there are uniquely charming characters every 100 km with a story to tell. As a storyteller fuelling culture, we strive to bring this viewer's soul to screen. Most stories at the core are driven by innate human truths but the cultural context of that truth really dictates the connect a story and its characters make with that culture. ZEE Katha Caravan is a step ahead in looking for culturally rich stories, stories of a Bedhadak Bharat that is vibrant, spirited and taking charge of its destiny like never before. We at ZEE, recognize there is an abundance of talent across the many Bharats who have a strong story that is waiting to be told. ZEE Katha Caravan shouts out to all the storytellers to come to tell us an extraordinary story that we can together bring to life.”

ZEE Katha Caravan is conducted in partnership with Kommune a performing arts-based startup that pioneered storytelling and spoken word in the country.

“This is a great initiative by ZEE and Kommune to bring authentic storytelling into television. The unique voices of the depths and breadths of our country often don't get the platform they deserve and this is a step in the correct direction” said Roshan Abbas, managing director at Kommune. Kommune is home to art and artists and does content across platforms and events, including Spoken Fest- the largest spoken word and storytelling festival and is a great partner for such a remarkable step forward in television.

Storytelling enthusiasts with stories that reflect the varied culture and lore of our country and the very soul of our nation can also write to us at kathacaravan@zee.esselgroup.com