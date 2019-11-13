ZEE5, for the first time in OTT history, premieres song specially created for fans on demand

close

Fans have been excited to see their favourite couple come back together onscreen. 

Ravi Dubey unveiled Rubaru, the track made especially for fans and On Demand, showcases the sizzling chemistry between Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey.

Ever since Jamai 2.0 (a digital spin-off of the popular show Jamai Raja) premiered on ZEE5, it was unanimously loved by audiences. The show continues to perform extremely well on the platform, leaving the fans asking for more.

Fans have been excited to see their favourite couple come back together onscreen. Ever since the show was announced, love from fans poured in from all across the country. The fans also have been sending enquires on when can they see the duo back together on screen. As a sign of gratitude for all the love, the ZEE5 Jamai 2.0 team decided to put together a special music video for fans.

The video (directed by Ravi Dubey and track sung by him) was recently shot with Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma at Fairmont, Jaipur. It is grand in every way and picturesque. The talented actor Ravi Dubey not only lent his voice to the track but was also creatively involved in putting the video together.

Sharing his excitement Ravi Dubey said, “Ever since Jamai 2.0 was announced, we have been inundated by fans and now I am humbled and thrilled with all the love the series has received on ZEE5. This video is a small token of our gratitude to all our fans.”

He further adds, “Rubaru is very close to my heart. I hope our fans enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed producing it together for them.”

 

