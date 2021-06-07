हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
French Open

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic enter quarterfinals

While Nadal thrashed Jannik Sinner in straight sets, Djokovic came back from a two-set deficit to overcome Lorenzo Musetti to enter the quarterfinals of the French Open.

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic enter quarterfinals
Rafael Nadal (left), Novak Djokovic (right) (Source: Twitter)

13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal cruised to the quarter-final of the Roland Garros as he thrashed Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Monday (June 7).

Nadal, who is yet to drop a set in Paris since the 2019 final, was given an early scare by Sinner before recovering late in the first set and then proceeding to clinch the game 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 to enter his 15th French Open quarter-final.

Nadal will next take on Diego Schwartzman, the 10th seed from Argentina, who hit sublime form defeating Germany's world No.42 Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(9), 6-4, 7-5 to make the last-eight grade at Roland Garros for the third time.

Interestingly, Schwartzman is yet to lose a set in the tournament.

Earlier, world no.1 Novak Djokovic came back from a two-set deficit to overcome Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti who retired in the fifth set and the Serbian moved into the French Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic prevailed 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 in three hours and 27 minutes, before 19-year-old Musetti retired. For the 2016 French Open champion, it was the fifth time in his career to comeback from two-sets-to-love down to win.

Djokovic will take on Italy's ninth seed Matteo Berrettini, who got a walkover after Swiss ace Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament on Sunday, for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who is in the quarterfinals for a record 12th consecutive year, came through his first big test at this year's French Open, winning 13 games in a row from a 3-1 advantage in the third set to a 4-0 lead in the decider against Musetti.

Djokovic, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, will go into the quarterfinal contest against Berrettini full of confidence as he had beaten the Italian 6-2, 6-1 in their only previous meeting, at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals.

