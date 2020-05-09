Sania Mirza clarifies on 'joru ka ghulam' tweet, says wives blamed for players poor show

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has opened up about her famous 'Joru ka ghulam' tweet which went viral during the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20I World Cup in February-March 2019.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc missed his side's final One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against South Africa in order to be with his wife and woman cricketer Alyssa Healy for the Women's T20 World Cup final on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Retweeting the news, Mirza--who herself is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik-- had wrote that if Starc would have been from the subcontinent, he would have been called 'joru ka gulam'

"Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a `joru ka ghulaam` in one second ?? good on you Mitchell ???? couple goals for sure!!," she tweeted.

Now, Mirza has come up and spoken about this tweet during a video interaction with Indian women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show "Double Trouble."

When quizzed about the same by Rodrigues and Mandhana, Sania said that the wives are blamed whenever their cricketer husbands fail to perform on the field.

“It was funny because me and Anushka probably relate to this the most. I think whenever our husbands perform, it is because of them and whenever they don’t perform, it is because of us. I don’t know how that works,” she said.

Sania further said that it is a 'deep cultural issue' within the subcontinent society where women are always considered as a distraction and not a strength.

“We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength. That’s a cultural issue we have to deal with. Oh if your girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner. That doesn’t even make any sense,” the tennis ace said.

“When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him. I truly felt that. I was just trying to picture Shoaib doing that for me..Hell would have broken loose if that would have happened.They would have said he is such a joru ka ghulam.He is going and watching a women’s cricket match. I just felt it. I feel humour sometimes brings the truth out.Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, this is so true,” she concluded.

Noatbly, Alyssa Healy smashed a blistering knock of 75 runs off 39 balls as Australian women defeated India by 85 runs in the summit showdown of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup to lift their fifth title at the showpiece event.