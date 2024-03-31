Pet-Friendly Getaways: Explore These Serene Destinations with Your Furry Friend

Are you searching for pet-friendly accommodations near Delhi NCR where you and your furry friend can enjoy a relaxing getaway? Look no further! Here's a curated list of hotels and resorts that welcome pets, including the serene retreat of Oneness Rishikesh:

Oneness Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Nestled amidst the tranquil foothills of the Himalayas, Oneness Rishikesh provides a serene sanctuary for both you and your pet. This pet-friendly retreat offers comfortable accommodations, ample space for your furry friend to roam, and a peaceful ambiance ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. Engage in yoga and meditation sessions, explore the surrounding forests, or simply unwind amidst the serene beauty of this spiritual haven.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Neemrana, Rajasthan: Experience the charm of royalty at the historic Neemrana Fort Palace, just a few hours' drive from Delhi. This majestic fort-turned-hotel welcomes pets, allowing you to explore its sprawling gardens and ancient architecture with your furry companion by your side. Enjoy a regal stay amidst breathtaking views of the Aravalli hills and indulge in royal hospitality.

The Gateway Resort Damdama Lake, Gurgaon, Haryana: Situated near the picturesque Damdama Lake, The Gateway Resort offers a tranquil retreat away from the city's hustle and bustle. This pet-friendly resort features spacious rooms and cottages surrounded by lush greenery, providing a peaceful setting for you and your pet to relax and unwind. Enjoy outdoor activities such as nature walks, birdwatching, and boating on the lake.

The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, Sohna, Haryana: Escape to the serene surroundings of The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa for a luxurious getaway with your pet. Set amidst expansive gardens and tranquil lakes, this pet-friendly resort offers plush accommodations and a range of recreational activities for you and your furry friend to enjoy together. Pamper yourself with spa treatments, dine at pet-friendly restaurants, and rejuvenate amidst nature's beauty.

Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: Experience the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park while staying at the pet-friendly Aahana Resort. Surrounded by lush forests and wildlife, this eco-friendly resort offers luxurious cottages and villas where you and your pet can unwind in comfort. Explore the park on pet-friendly nature trails, go birdwatching, and embark on thrilling jeep safaris to spot tigers and other wildlife species.

The Naini Retreat, Nainital, Uttarakhand: Enjoy a tranquil retreat at The Naini Retreat, overlooking the picturesque Naini Lake in the charming hill station of Nainital. This pet-friendly hotel features elegant rooms and suites with stunning views of the surrounding mountains, providing a cozy haven for you and your furry companion. Explore the town's attractions, take scenic walks by the lake, and create cherished memories together.