Travelling Solo? Tips For Female Travelers For Mesmerizing And Safe Experience In India

In a nation where tradition seamlessly blends with modernity, a silent revolution is reshaping the narratives of women, inspiring them to step beyond their comfort zones and embark on solo journeys. As per our data, there has been an impressive 10% annual increase in the search intent of solo female travellers, marking a transformative shift in travel patterns. These women aren't merely exploring new destinations; they are crafting their narratives, courageously pushing boundaries with each adventure.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus shares tips for female travellers when travelling solo. Here’s why female solo travel is gaining momentum in India and tips to have a enjoyable and safe trip:

1. Information at Their Fingertips

The digital age has ushered in a wealth of information through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and travel blogs. These platforms offer detailed insights into the most favourable destinations to visit and the ideal times to explore them. Empowered by this wealth of knowledge, women travellers can confidently plan their journeys, leveraging the virtual guidance and advice conveniently accessible at their fingertips. This easy access to comprehensive travel information aids them in making informed decisions and crafting personalized, fulfilling travel experiences.

2. Safety First

Contrary to prevailing stereotypes, several cities and towns across India offer safe environments for female travellers. This positive change is owed to enhanced infrastructure, heightened police presence, and increased awareness about women's safety. As a response to this evolving landscape, numerous online travel agencies (OTAs) have introduced significant safety measures tailored for female travellers, such as the innovative 'Pink Seat' feature.

This feature allows female passengers to reserve a seat exclusively for women, with no male passenger allowed to book a seat adjacent to the 'Pink Seat,' ensuring heightened comfort and security during travel. This dedicated seating option not only contributes to a safer travel experience but also guarantees added comfort throughout bus journeys. This initiative is aligned with the growing emphasis on providing secure and comfortable travel amenities specifically designed for women.

3. Independence Unleashed

In tandem with the wealth of information available and the increasing safety measures, women are reclaiming their autonomy and breaking societal norms through solo travel. This form of exploration allows them to tap into their inner strength, make independent decisions, and savour moments of spontaneity. Beyond just discovering new places, solo travel becomes a transformative journey,

enabling women to assert their independence and empowerment. Notably, popular destinations for solo female bus travellers include Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada, Khajuraho, Chennai, Coorg, Udupi, and Amritsar, showcasing a diverse range of destinations that women are confidently exploring on their terms.

4. Family Support

Families play a pivotal role in empowering female solo travellers. Parents and siblings now encourage their daughters and sisters to explore the world fearlessly. The stigma around women travelling alone is fading as families recognize the transformative impact of these journeys.