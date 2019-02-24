हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi honours sanitation workers in Kumbh, washes their feet: Watch

PM Modi also distributed the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to 'Safai karmacharis' (sanitation employees), 'swachhagrahis', police personnel and 'naviks' (boatmen).

PM Modi honours sanitation workers in Kumbh, washes their feet: Watch
ANI photo

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday washed the feet of sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In a video, the Prime Minister is seen pouring water from a container and cleaning the feet of five sanitation workers one after another.

PM Modi's humble act comes in the sidelines of his Kumbh visit as he participated in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

He also distributed the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to 'Safai karmacharis' (sanitation employees), 'swachhagrahis', police personnel and 'naviks' (boatmen).

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela and prayed for the well being of the 130 crore Indians.

The Kumbh Mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

(With inputs from ANI)

