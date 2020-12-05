Ram temple in Ayodhya to be eco-friendly, 450 designs received: Trust

AYODHYA: The grand Ram temple which is being constructed in the holy city of Ayodhya under the aegis of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust will be an eco-friendly one.

The trust wants to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram Temple is functional.

The trust had earlier sought suggestions from people and architects on how the temple town should be developed on its website. So far, it has received more than 450 suggestions on its website regarding its design and layout of the Ram temple complex being developed in Ayodhya.

Engineers, architects, and Vaastu experts from all over the country have sent more than 450 innovative and Vastu-compliant designs about how to develop the temple and other things in over 67 acres of land dedicated to the Ram temple complex.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the last date for sending suggestions and designs was November 25 and till that date, close to 450 suggestions have been received on the official website of the trust.

Based on the suggestions and designs, a committee has been constituted to choose the best one. Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, the treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been made the committee’s chairman.

A team comprising trustees, Vaastu experts, architects and members from the Sant Samaj has been formed to help the committee. Dr Anil Mishra of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said that the Ram temple will be constructed on 2.7 acres of land. After that, other facilities for pilgrims and devotees visiting the holy place will be developed under the Maha Yojana on the remaining 67 acres of land.

Now that these suggestions have been received, the expert committee under Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj is working day and night to select the best one so that a grand and eco-friendly Ram temple can be constructed on 67 acres of land allotted for the purpose.

Special attention is being paid to the environment in the Ram temple construction. Ayodhya's Ram temple will be full of greenery. It will also incorporate the country's first new planetary constellation Nakshatra Vatika established by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For the development of an eco-friendly temple town complex, the support of Indian scientists is also being sought by the trust. The temple town being constructed here will have a holitic aproach towards the ancient culture, traditions and civilization.

The holy city will be developed as a solar city. The housing and urban development department as the nodal authority will work alongside the Public Work Department, tourist department, and culture and irrigation department to make Ayodhya ecologically one of the best examples.

