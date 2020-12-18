Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home isolation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In a tweet, Rawat said he went into home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The CM has also urged people who might have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for coronavirus. He said that his health is fine and he doesn't have any symptoms.

"Today I had my coronavirus test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

आज मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और symptoms भी नहीं हैं।अतः डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। मेरा सभी से अनुरोध है, कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 6,062 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 77,243 recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at 1,384.