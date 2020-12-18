हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home isolation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is in home isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home isolation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In a tweet, Rawat said he went into home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The CM has also urged people who might have come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for coronavirus. He said that his health is fine and he doesn't have any symptoms. 

"Today I had my coronavirus test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 6,062 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 77,243 recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at 1,384.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trivendra Singh RawatCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19: This state caps public gatherings to 100 people, allows DM to impose night curfew - Details here
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT56M34S

PM Modi addressed farmers of Madhya Pradesh