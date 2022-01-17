Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat most-favoured CM face

New Delhi: Days after the formal announcement of the assembly election schedule for five states by the Election Commission of India, Zee News conducted an Opinion Poll to predict the voters' mood in all 5 poll-bound states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

‘Janta Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll - and has received over 10 lakh responses from people of the five states and according to it, assembly elections, 2022 in Uttarakhand will be a close contest with both BJP and Congress literally running neck and neck. Congress veteran and former chief minister Harish Rawat has emerged as the most-favoured CM face as compared to the incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Here are the key findings of the Zee News opinion polls for Uttarakhand -

(Expected seats)

(Garhwal)

BJP 22-24 ( 23)

CONG 15-17 ( 16)

AAP 0-1 ( 1)

OTH 0-1 (1)

(Kumaun)

BJP 9-11 (10)

CONG 18-20 (19)

AAP 0-1 (0)

OTH 0 (0)

(Expected Vote share)

(Garhwal)

BJP 43

CONG 38

AAP 14

OTH 5

(Kumaun)

BJP 38

CONG 42

AAP 10

OTH 10

(Most preferred CM face)

(Gharwal)

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 23 %

Harish Rawat (CONG) 43 %

Anil Balooni BJP) 17 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal ( AAP) 8%

OTH 09 %

(Kumaun)

Pushkar Singh Dham (BJP) 26 %

Harish Rawat (CONG) 41 %

Anil Balooni (BJP) 14 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) 10 %

OTH 9 %