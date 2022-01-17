हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UK Election 2022

Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat most-favoured CM face

Days after the formal announcement of the assembly election schedule for five states by the Election Commission of India, Zee News conducted an Opinion Poll to predict the voters' mood in all 5 poll-bound states -  Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. 

Uttarakhand opinion poll 2022: BJP, Congress neck and neck; Harish Rawat most-favoured CM face
Zee News Image

New Delhi: Days after the formal announcement of the assembly election schedule for five states by the Election Commission of India, Zee News conducted an Opinion Poll to predict the voters' mood in all 5 poll-bound states -  Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. 

‘Janta Ka Mood’ - billed as the biggest opinion poll - and has received over 10 lakh responses from people of the five states and according to it, assembly elections, 2022 in Uttarakhand will be a close contest with both BJP and Congress literally running neck and neck. Congress veteran and former chief minister Harish Rawat has emerged as the most-favoured CM face as compared to the incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Here are the key findings of the Zee News opinion polls for Uttarakhand -

(Expected seats) 

(Garhwal)

BJP 22-24 ( 23)

CONG 15-17 ( 16)

AAP 0-1 ( 1)

OTH 0-1 (1)

(Kumaun)

BJP 9-11 (10)

CONG 18-20 (19)

AAP 0-1 (0)

OTH 0 (0)

(Expected Vote share)

(Garhwal)

BJP 43

CONG 38

AAP 14

OTH 5

(Kumaun)

BJP 38

CONG 42

AAP 10

OTH 10

(Most preferred CM face)

(Gharwal)

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 23 %

Harish Rawat (CONG) 43 %

Anil Balooni BJP) 17 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal ( AAP)  8%

OTH    09 %

(Kumaun) 

Pushkar Singh Dham (BJP) 26 %

Harish Rawat (CONG) 41 %

Anil Balooni (BJP) 14 %

Col Ajay Kothiyal (AAP) 10 %

OTH 9 %

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UK Election 2022Opinion Poll ResultUttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Opinion Polluk opinion poll 2022uttarakhand election 2022
Next
Story

Human trial of India's first mRNA vaccine to begin soon amid Covid-19 spike

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Bollywodd Breaking: Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more