Uttarakhand schools closes

Uttarakhand schools to remain shut on Thursday over heavy snow predictions

The Meterological Department issued fresh warning of heavy snowfall and rain across the hill state over the next 36 hours. 

Uttarakhand schools to remain shut on Thursday over heavy snow predictions

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand reeled under intense cold conditions on Wednesday. The Meterological Department issued fresh warning of heavy snowfall and rain across the hill state over the next 36 hours. 

All schools and anganwadi centres in Bageshwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Champawat will remain closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions, said authorities.

Heavy to very heavy snowfall is likely to occur at places located at a height of 2500 metres and in the mountainous districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, MeT Office Director Vikram Singh said. 

Commuters and tourists are also advised to coordinate closely with the authorities, Singh said. 

This weather condition has been caused by movement of western disturbance over the western Himalayan region and formation of an induced system over north Rajasthan and neighbouring areas during the period, he said.

Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple turned white following heavy snowfall in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday.  The state continued to shiver under an intense cold wave as snowfall continued intermittently in the hill tracts, said officials. Road leading to the holy shrine was damaged following avalanches and heavy rainfall.

