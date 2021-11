Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Significance, History, Timings and All You Need To Know

'Muhurat Trading' is held every year on the occasion of Diwali. The stock market exchanges open for customary one-hour trading session on Diwali to conduct this session. The one-hour special Muhurat Trading session for Diwali 2021 will be executed between 6:15 PM and 7:15 PM.