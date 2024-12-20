Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2834182https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-watch-exclusive-report-on-delhi-rohingya-2834182.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi is being haunted by the termites of infiltration. Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. These are two such infiltrators who have been settling in Delhi's slums in thousands over the years. Now it is the turn of these infiltrators to leave Delhi. A drive is being carried out in various places across Delhi to identify them. Zee News' team reached one such slum in Mehrauli, Ghosia, where a drive is being carried out to identify Rohingyas. What we saw on the ground report was shocking. The people living in the slum themselves admitted that Aadhaar and voter cards for identification are made for Rs 500 to Rs 1500.

All Videos

DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes
Play Icon03:34
DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
Play Icon02:11
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
Play Icon01:21
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Play Icon04:25
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
Play Icon54:10
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines

Trending Videos

DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes
play icon3:34
DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
play icon2:11
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
play icon1:21
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
play icon4:25
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
play icon54:10
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
NEWS ON ONE CLICK