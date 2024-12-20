videoDetails

DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Delhi is being haunted by the termites of infiltration. Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. These are two such infiltrators who have been settling in Delhi's slums in thousands over the years. Now it is the turn of these infiltrators to leave Delhi. A drive is being carried out in various places across Delhi to identify them. Zee News' team reached one such slum in Mehrauli, Ghosia, where a drive is being carried out to identify Rohingyas. What we saw on the ground report was shocking. The people living in the slum themselves admitted that Aadhaar and voter cards for identification are made for Rs 500 to Rs 1500.