DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Now the news is from Uttarakhand where CM Dhami's action against illegal madrasas has started. Actually Dhami has ordered to verify all the madrasas in Uttarakhand and investigate the activities going on in them. Apart from verification of madrasas and investigation of funding, it is also being checked whether children from other states are being taught in madrasas... Special committees have been formed to investigate this... which will submit their report within a month.

