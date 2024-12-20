videoDetails

DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Moving ahead, let's talk about the accident that ended many lives. Today morning at 5:30, there was a fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. There was chaos after a fierce collision between a truck and a gas tanker on the highway. Blasts took place after the collision, the sound of which was heard up to 10 kilometers away. The smoke was visible from several kilometers away. A tanker full of gas was taking a U-turn near Bhankrota. At the same time, a truck coming from Jaipur hit the tanker... CCTV footage of which has also surfaced.