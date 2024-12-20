Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2834184https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-jaipur-lpg-tanker-blast-on-bhankrota-people-burnt-alive-many-vehicles-turned-to-ashes-2834184.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Jaipur Lpg Tanker Blast On Bhankrota, People Burnt Alive Many Vehicles Turned To Ashes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Moving ahead, let's talk about the accident that ended many lives. Today morning at 5:30, there was a fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. There was chaos after a fierce collision between a truck and a gas tanker on the highway. Blasts took place after the collision, the sound of which was heard up to 10 kilometers away. The smoke was visible from several kilometers away. A tanker full of gas was taking a U-turn near Bhankrota. At the same time, a truck coming from Jaipur hit the tanker... CCTV footage of which has also surfaced.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya
Play Icon03:07
DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
Play Icon02:11
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
Play Icon01:21
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Play Icon04:25
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
Play Icon54:10
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines

Trending Videos

DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya
play icon3:7
DNA: Watch Exclusive Report on Delhi Rohingya
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
play icon2:11
DNA: Madrasas will be investigated in Uttarakhand
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
play icon1:21
DNA: RBI Big Advice on Freebie Politics
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
play icon4:25
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's Big message amid rising mandir-masjid dispute
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
play icon54:10
Deshhit: ASI Surveys Hidden Treasures of Sambhal, Inspects Five Shrines
NEWS ON ONE CLICK