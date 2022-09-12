NewsVideos

Finance Formula: Mutual Fund or Share? In what to invest money?

Some people consider it right to invest money in Mutual Fund, while some people think it better to invest money directly in the stock market, but both should be understood first and only then investment should be done.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
