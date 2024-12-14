Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Temple After Broken Lock

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Massive violence broke out in Sambhal on 24 November 2024. This violence took place when the survey team reached Jama Masjid in Sambhal... Since then, the administration's action is going on in Sambhal... During the action against electricity theft, the administration found a temple. It is being told that this temple was locked for the last 46 years... and now after about 5 decades, the lock of this temple was broken. Shivling and Bajrangbali's idol were also found inside the temple. After cleaning, the local people worshipped it... An 800-year-old well has also been found. Top officials of the police administration are present there amid heavy security... The administration says that this temple was occupied for a long time.

