The stock market took a dive after the jump what should investors do in such a situation

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
भारतीय शेयर बाजार ने गुरुवार को एक बार फिर से अपना ऑल टाइम हाई लगाया है. सेंसेक्स आज 63601.71 तक पहुंच गया. हालांकि हाई लगाने के बाद बाजार नीचे ही आता चला गया. सेंसेक्स 284.26 अंक लुढ़कते हुए 63238.89 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ. बाजार के इस बर्ताव को देख निवेशक भी पसोपेश में हैं. निवेशक इस हालात में किन शेयरों में निवेश करें और कहां पैसा लगाने से अभी बचें, इस बारे में बता रहे हैं Omniscience Capital के अश्विनी कुमार शमी.

